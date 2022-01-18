Gov. Newsom announces 45 colleges to take part in Californians for All College Corps

SACRAMENTO (KGTV) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 45 California colleges and universities selected to take part in the first round of the “Californians for All” College Corps.

Students in the college corps will commit to serving during a full academic year and complete 450 hours of service to help tackle issues like climate change, education disparities, COVID-19 recovery and other statewide challenges. In exchange for their service, students will get up to $10,000 subsidized tuition from the state.

The program is also open to AB 540 eligible Dreamers.

To view a full list of colleges and universities selected or for more information visit CaliforniaVolunteers.ca.org.