Gorilla slams into glass at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A gorilla at the San Diego Zoo sprinted towards the viewing glass and cracked the thick pane as visitors looked on.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the zoo’s gorilla forest habitat and involved a 10-year-old western lowland gorilla named Denny, according to Zoo officials.

Officials confirmed Denny’s collision damaged one layer of a three-layered tempered glass panel.

Denny was not hurt, and the Zoo said, “Both gorillas will be cared for behind the scenes until the panel has been replaced.”