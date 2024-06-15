Good Samaritans thanked after college student struck by car in Serra Mesa crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A college student back home on a break is giving thanks for the actions of a good Samaritan after being struck by a car while going for a walk.

“There are 11 staples in my head,” said Brenden Abdoian, 19.

A week later, the reminders of a walk in Serra Mesa, turned nightmare, are all over Abdoian's body.

On Saturday, before 10 p.m., Abdoian, a college student in Arizona who was home on break, went out to clear his head.

After about 15 minutes, he remembers turning around to go back; then, it's a blank.

Police say he was crossing Larksdale Ave. at Murray Ridge Road when he was struck. The 63-year-old driver, who stayed on the scene, was later booked on DUI charges.

Abdoian's mother says that after the collision, a couple in their 30s who were driving by pulled over to help.

“They found my son curled in a fetal position, unconscious,” said Jennifer Abdoian.

Brenden was unconscious for about 15 minutes.

The couple called 9-1-1 and moved him out of the street to safety before putting a towel on his head to slow the bleeding.

Ring video shows emergency crews arriving soon after. Abdoian was later treated for a large gash in his head and a concussion, along with cuts, bruises and road rash all over his body.

“I think they saved my son's life. I don't know if he would have survived,” said a tearful Jennifer Abdoian.

’They are just my angels,” said Brenden Abdoian. “Just feels good to know there are good people in the world.”

The family has been in contact with the Good Samaritans since they contacted Abdoian's family on social media.

Loved ones got a chance to thank them over the phone and now, publicly.

“I can't thank them enough. I just can’t,” said Jennifer.

