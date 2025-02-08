Good Samaritans rally around grieving mom near memorial in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A grieving mother expressed her deep gratitude to a group of good Samaritans who came to her aid late Monday night, after her SUV broke down near a memorial honoring her daughter.

Silvia Irigoyen, who visited the memorial along Bay Boulevard to commemorate the five-month anniversary of her daughter's passing, found herself in distress when her vehicle's battery died as she attempted to leave the area.

"I got inside and turned it on, and it's completely dead. What am I going to do?" she recalled.

The situation quickly turned around as individuals from a nearby homeless encampment noticed her predicament and stepped in to assist.

"They just started coming out," she said, reflecting the kindness shown by the community. Within minutes, a car passed by, a homeless person in the passenger seat offering pizza, which Irigoyen accepted. Meanwhile, a crowd of six individuals gathered around her SUV, eager to help.

After a series of failed attempts to jumpstart her vehicle, the group remained determined. Finally, Krissy, a former body shop employee, decided to switch out Irigoyen's dead battery with a working one, successfully getting the SUV running again.

“We ended up then switching her old battery back and her car was still running,” said Krissy. ”If someone needs something, you should help. You shouldn’t walk by them.”

Irigoyen noted the heartfelt connections she had made while seeking answers about her daughter's death.

“I see my daughter in all of them,” Irigoyen.

In the past 5 months, she has helped connect five individuals to housing and support programs.

That night, it was their turn to help her.

After the car was fixed, Irigoyen was escorted home by one of her helpers.

“I felt so grateful. I felt like my daughter was looking over me. These people don’t have much but are willing to help. They deserve a chance to be okay and they can be, with compassion,” said Irigoyen.

