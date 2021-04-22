Golden State Stimulus: Who qualifies and when payments will go out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California residents who qualify for the state's Golden State Stimulus may have already noticed the stimulus payments hit their bank accounts.

The $600 or $1,200 payments aimed at supporting low-income Californians and those facing hardships due to the pandemic. Residents may receive the payment if they receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit or file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

According to the state, most people who qualify won't need to do anything to receive their payment.

For those who filed their taxes between Jan. 1 and March 1, they can expect their payments starting on April 15. For those who filed their return between March 2 and April 23, they can expect their payments starting May 1.

Direct deposit can take up to two weeks while paper checks can take between four to six weeks, according to the state.

Those who file after April 23 may have to wait up to 45 days after filing to receive the payment by direct deposit and up to 60 days by mail.

To qualify, residents must:



Have filed their 2020 taxes

Live in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year

Be a state resident on the date payment is issued

Not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent

And be either a CalEITC recipient or file under an ITIN making $75,000 or less

More information on the Golden State Stimulus program is available online.