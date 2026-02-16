GirlsDoPorn owner ordered to pay $76 million to website's victims

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The imprisoned owner of GirlsDoPorn.com, a now-defunct San Diego-based website that was the subject of a long-running federal sex trafficking prosecution, was ordered by a judge this week to pay nearly $76 million in restitution to the trafficking scheme's victims.

The restitution order from U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino requires Michael James Pratt to pay financial compensation to women prosecutors say were coerced and tricked into appearing in online pornographic videos. Victims were assured their videos would be distributed only to private customers on DVDs or other physical platforms, though the goal was always to post the videos onto the internet.

Pratt was sentenced last year to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Sammartino's order states that Pratt will pay restitution jointly with his co-defendants, all of whom have already pleaded guilty to federal charges and been sentenced to prison.

San Diego U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement that the restitution order "is a powerful acknowledgment of the lifelong harm inflicted on these women. While no amount of money would fully remedy what they endured, this order holds Pratt financially accountable for some part of the harm that he caused these victims."

