Girl Scout Cookie booth sales begin in San Diego, Imperial Counties, on Feb. 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s cookie time!

Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the Girl Scouts of San Diego will begin cookie sales at booths outside local retailers in San Diego and Imperial Counties through Sunday, Mar. 12.

People can support the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies for $6 per package, which come in nine varieties:

Thin Mints

Samoas, Trefoils

Do-si-dos

Adventurefuls

Tagalongs

Girl Scout S’mores

Lemom-Ups

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scouts participating in the program learn five essential life and business skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. One hundred percent of cookie program proceeds stay within the San Diego and Imperial region and help fund the invaluable experiences of nearly 14,000 Girl Scouts.

To find the nearest cookie booth, visit the cookie finder at girlscoutcookies.org.