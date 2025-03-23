Girl left 'dead for five hours' at Chula Vista Trolley stop remembered at vigil

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — She was a Jane Doe for weeks after her death.

Now Jaylin Perez is being remembered.

“No mother should feel what I feel right now because it's very painful,” said Jeannete Gallardo, Jaylin’s mother.

Gallardo has been coming to this trolley stop for months.

It was the last place her daughter was conscious, on January 10th.

“I want answers. My daughter was sitting here. Dead for 5 hours. No one saw her,” said Gallardo.

That same spot, now covered in candles and flowers.

And surrounded by those who called her a friend.

“Usually my mom sends me stuff in the news and I never, I never think anything of it, but I was sitting in my bed and I opened the news report and I found out that when my best closest friends passed away,” said Alicia Peunte, one of Jaylin’s friends.

Several attended the vigil who didn't even know Jaylin, but have had those close to their heart die from fentanyl.

ABC 10News is choosing not to air the surveillance video, showing her being found unconscious just before 11 p.m.

She was reportedly dropped off close to 6:30p.m. earlier that evening.

“It's really sad that people just because like she could have been saved because she was just sitting there for hours, so somebody could have helped her,” said Solayaih Willis, a friend of Jaylin.

Jaylin’s mother suspects the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Her daughter recently relapsing after a drug treatment program.

Gallardo now urging for more monitoring in the area, as well as for everyone to carry Narcan.

“Even if she was noticed the first 30 minutes, she could, she would have, there would have been a possibility she could have got saved. Like she was happy, loving, she loved to listen to music. She, she loved her mom. She loved me so much,” said Gallardo.