Giant pine tree crashes down on North Park family's home following storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A North Park family escaped serious injury early Friday morning after a large tree crashed onto a part of their home following Thursday's storm.

Family members told ABC 10News that while they're a little shaken up, they're just happy to be alive.

The homeowners said they were asleep when a giant pine tree uprooted and came crashing down just before 3:30 a.m.

They said they thought it was a car crash outside their home, but it ended up being a massive tree falling onto their garage and their parked truck.

One of the tree’s branches pierced through the roof of the house and into the daughter's room.

A family of six lives at the residence on Nutmeg Street and no one suffered any injuries.

The wife told ABC 10News the house is her parent's home and she and her family have lived at the location for 15 years.

In that time, she said they've seen this tree leaning.

During Thursday’s storm, the family saw pools of water building up around the tree's roots and in their backyard. With the added high winds, it was enough to finally take down the tree.

As far impacts on the residents around Nutmeg Street, San Diego Gas & Electric and AT&T crews came out to work on affected power lines.

Power is out at the home and possibly other homes across the street.

San Diego Police closed off a stretch off Kew Terrace and Nutmeg Street so workers can remove the tree.