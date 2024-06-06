Getting kids prepared for safe, healthy summer activities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With the school year wrapping up, kids across San Diego County will soon begin summer activities. Whether that means camps, sports, or something else entirely, there are a few steps to take to make sure the kids are ready.

CVS MinuteClinic Provider Erin Hermes spoke with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons about the pre-camp checklist that every parent should do.

It includes:

1. Scheduling a camp physical

2. Going over allergies, chronic conditions, and diet restrictions

3. Preparing for Insects

4. Gearing up with the right sunscreen, shoes, hats and other protection for outdoor fun.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.