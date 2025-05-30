Get ready for the San Diego County Fair!

DEL MAR - The San Diego County Fair is back, and there's so much to try and experience. It's a 20-day event and about a million people are expected to show up, and they're hoping you will, too.

The fair returns to Del Mar for a special showcase of food, activities, and this year in particular? Pets.

Summer Pet-tacular is the theme for the 2025 extravaganza, celebrating the bonds between pets and people.

You won't be able to bring your own pets to the fair, but you'll be able to interact with animals at the event.

Beyond our four-legged friends, you can't forget about the eats. From international cuisines to unique flavor combinations, like the pickle lemonade or ramen nachos.

Along with all the fun, your time at the fair could even help change a child's life. People can donate stuffed animals they win at the fair to kids at a hospital in Tijuana.

"Everything from the small little like beanie baby kind of style to the enormous man-size gorillas that you can win at the fair are asked to be donations so we'll collect them," said Lorena Gurule-Montes, the development director for the Foundation of the Children of the Californias.

Organizers said there's something for everyone.

"Within the fair, we have hundreds of events so no two days are the same," said Katie Mueller, the chief operations officer with the 22nd District Agricultural Association, organizing the event. "There's something different happening all the time, between cultural festivals that happen right here on the Paddock, to national entertainment to local entertainment, we have 115 food stands that you can find out about the various menus they offer."