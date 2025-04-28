Generations gather for Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day

LA JOLLA, Calif. - Hundreds of people packed the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center's Jacobs Family Campus on Sunday for the Community Holocaust Commemoration to remember those lost and celebrating those who are here.

Generations gathered together for Yom Hashoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year marks 80 years since the end of the genocide that killed six million Jews.

Francheska Gelbart still feels the pain of the past.

"Yom Hashoah," said Gelbart. "Very emotional for all survivors because we all lost siblings, parents, families."

She said she's a Holocaust survivor, living through five concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

Gelbart came to the U.S. in 1949 and said it's important to remember the atrocities from decades past — not just for the survivors, but for those whose memories live on.

"A lot of people don't believe or didn't believe it that the Holocaust existed," said Gelbart. "It's a tragic moment for all of us."

On Sunday, performances and several candle lightings to honor Holocaust survivors including Gelbart.

"A tragedy like this should have never happened," said Gelbart. "But unfortunately did. I was very young to understand everything but I survived and I'm here."

In a crowd filled with those recognizing this difficult moment in history, Gelbart has one piece of advice.

"Inhale deeply and remember," said Gelbart. "Life is but a minute. Enjoy it."

A simple encouragement during a solemn time.