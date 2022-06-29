Gaslamp Quarter Association tells those causing violence to stay away

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the historic heart of San Diego, but it's also being impacted by police lights and investigation tape.

"The association has expressed their concerns about the fact that we need more police. We need more PD officers in downtown so we hope that they hear our plea," Michael Trimble, executive director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, said.

In the last couple of months, ABC 10News has reported on three separate shootings and an officer injured as he tried to break up a brawl.

Trimble said he wants the violence to stop.

"Stay away from Gaslamp [and] stay away from downtown because if you're carrying weapons you will be caught and the police are out and they're looking for you," he said.

The most recent shooting was Saturday night.

It impacted two women who were in town attending a National Apartment Association conference.

“The National Apartment Association (NAA) is aware of the tragic shooting that occurred after our conference ended in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego on June 24, 2022. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. As we await results from the investigation underway with the San Diego Police Department, NAA leadership is conferring with our state and local associations to best determine how we can assist the victims," said a spokesperson for The National Apartment Association.

Lane and Toni work for Preiss Company. They were shot after the conference when they went to the Gaslamp Quarter.

Stray bullets hit them when a fight broke out nearby.

"Our condolences go out to the two individuals who were injured in that shooting. We really are worried about their health and their condition so the association has been thinking about them," said Trimble.

Preiss Company released a statement to ABC 10News said:

Our Preiss Company family is saddened by the senseless gun violence that severely injured two of our own while attending an industry conference in San Diego. Both Lane and Toni are long-standing Preiss Company employees and are well loved throughout our company, our local community, and the multifamily industry as a whole. The outpouring of support shown by those in our industry has been nothing short of tremendous. Lane, Toni, and their families are extremely grateful to all of those that have donated and provided encouragement in this extremely sensitive time. The Preiss Company remains committed to supporting both Lane and Toni in whatever way possible. Additional information will be provided at a later date as Lane and Toni and their families see fit. Preiss Company

The Gaslamp Quarter Association said overall it works to make the area safe.

Trimble said there are 20 officers on bikes patrolling the area at night in addition to private security.

"Obviously there are some undesirables and we just hope they go somewhere else," Trimble said.

