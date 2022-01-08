Watch
Gas prices down slightly in San Diego County

Alan Diaz/AP
In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 12:49:47-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County declined three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.628, one day after increasing three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago and 1.3 cents less than one month ago, but $1.36 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped 4.2 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

"Oil prices are climbing again due to civil unrest in a couple of oil producing countries but that impact seems to be tempered by concerns about what the Omicron variant of COVID may do to gasoline demand," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

