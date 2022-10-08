Gas prices could drop 50-cents to a dollar in California this weekend, according to Gas Buddy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Californians could soon see relief at the gas pump with some experts predicting gas prices will drop as soon as this weekend.

According to Gas Buddy, the price per gallon could drop 50 cents to a dollar in the next several days.

Gas Buddy says the drop will be a result of the governor's announcement last week allowing refineries to start selling the winter blend gasoline ahead of schedule and as the oil refineries that shut down for maintenance restart production.

Friday, Congressman Mike Levin and 31 other members of congress called for an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. The group wants the FTC to look into potential non-competitive practices, anti-consumer behavior, and marketing manipulation by the California oil refineries.

Levin says refineries shut down in a similar fashion back in 2019 but says the gas increase back then, was only about 34 cents, much

lower than this time around.

Also on Friday, Governor Newsom now called for a new tax on these large oil companies while promising to get that money back into driver's pockets.

Drivers say they just want the prices to drop quickly, saying they won’t believe any relief is on the way until they actually see it in their wallets.

