Gas price average in San Diego County rises for 11th time in 12 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.893, its highest amount since April 27, increasing for the 11th time in 12 days.

The average price has risen 7.6 cents over the past 12 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of increases follows a 23-day streak of decreases totaling 9.2 cents.

The average price is 5.6 cents more than one week ago and two-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago but $1.175 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.542 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The increases are expected to continue because of refinery issues, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The average price is the second-highest on Memorial Day, behind only the $6.075 average in 2022.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.582, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent. It is 4.2 cents more than one week ago but 3.3 cents less than one month ago and $1.028 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.434 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. It is also the second-highest amount for a Memorial Day, behind only the $4.619 average in 2022.