Gas leak in Balboa Park prompt road closures

BALBOA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) – A gas leak in Balboa Park on Wednesday prompted road closures in the area.

An ABC 10News photographer at the scene said the gas leak was loud, and the smell of natural gas is in the air, but the breeze is carrying the gas away.

The Balboa Park Activity Center was briefly evacuated.

San Diego Fire Department, San Diego Police Department, Balboa Park Rangers, and San Diego Gas and Electric all responded.

None of the museums were affected and remain open.

Northbound Park Boulevard has reopened.

