Gas explosion survivor shares recovery journey after Tijuana tragedy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A survivor of a gas explosion that killed his girlfriend is now out of the hospital after nearly three months and sharing his difficult journey of recovery.

Raymond Lafave, who moved from El Cajon to Tijuana to begin a new life, suffered severe burns when his new apartment exploded in early April. The blast also claimed the life of his girlfriend Brenda and left her 5-year-old son Brandon with severe burns.

"God gave me a chance for a second chance at life. I will make the best of it. She always brought the best version of me, so that's what I'm going to do," said an emotional Lafave.

Lafave recalls the day began joyfully with a trip to the beach near their new apartment with Brenda and her son. Later that afternoon, a utility worker came to connect gas to their water heater but left after informing them it was broken.

Hours later, disaster struck when Lafave attempted to heat spaghetti sauce on the stove.

"Soon as I lit the lighter, the whole apartment exploded," said Lafave. "I felt this overwhelming sensation of heat ... got a flash bang, a bright light, ringing in my ears."

As smoke filled the apartment and flames spread, Lafave managed to get Brenda and Brandon out of the home. All three were rushed to a hospital.

While lying on gurneys next to each other, Lafave shared a final moment with Brenda.

"She said 'Te amo mucho, I love you very much.' Those were her last words to me. I told her I loved her back," said Lafave.

Brenda later died from her burn injuries. After approximately seven surgeries and with help from friends who arranged his transfer to a San Diego hospital, Lafave was recently released.

His recovery remains challenging, both physically and emotionally.

"I have to learn how to use my hands again, which is painful. There is new skin," said Lafave.

Despite his grief, Lafave says the memory of his "soulmate" will help him push forward in his recovery.

An investigation into the explosion is ongoing with Mexican authorities, and Lafave has obtained an attorney.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with his medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

