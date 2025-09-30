Gang-related shooting in Chollas View injures one, triggers lockdown at nearby schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department responded to a shooting in the Chollas View area in which an 18-year-old was injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting, which happened in the 1000 block of 47th St., triggered lockdowns at Chollas Mead Elementary School, Gompers Prep Academy, and Horton Elementary "out of an abundance of caution," according to SDPD.

Police responded to the shooting after receiving calls about it at 12:35 p.m.; responding officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh. An SDPD officer on the scene told 10News that the shooting appeared to be gang-related and had nothing to do with the schools.

James Canning from the San Diego Unified School District said the lockdowns at Chollas Mead and Horton have been lifted.

As of 1:30 p.m., the shooter has not been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.