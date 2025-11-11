GALLERY: Veterans Day photos from ABC 10News viewers

Share Facebook

Ret. Lt. Cmdr. Rex A Schildhouse shared this story behind the photo: On April 4, 1985, NF700 / Konnichiwa 700, the USS Midway’s organic Grumman C-1A Trader, flew from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, to Kisarazu Air Field, across Tokyo Bay from Yokosuka Naval Station. I was the Aircraft Commander, Rex A Schildhouse, (Shy-Illed-House – right in the photo) Commander Steve Jones was the copilot on that flight. The name of our enlisted aircrewman is lost to history. While the weather was bad and few photos were taken, the flight marked the end of an era. Konnichiwa 700 was the last carrier based C-1A Trader in the United States Navy. As such, this was the last flight of a carrier based Trader as well as Konnichiwa 700’s last flight. There were still Traders operating from shore bases. Konnichiwa 700 is now, properly, displayed on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego. Rex A Schildhouse

Three U.S. Naval Academy graduates pose for a photo on an October wedding day in 1958. Kenmore Reed McManes (left), Kenmore M. McManes (middle), Albert Spencer McManes (right). The patriarch in the middle was a rear admiral, with the USS Iowa as his flagship. He earned the Navy Cross during World War II. Linda McManes Hornung

99-year-old Marcelo Caballero retired from the U.S. Navy in 1972. He served in Vietnam and later went on to become a reservist. Diana Paruginog

Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Nichol Schine (center) was honored during a ceremony at Veterans Elementary School in Chula Vista. Henry A Martinez

Lt. Cmdr. Henry Martinez (left) with Capt. Nichol Schine, both retired U.S. Navy, before visiting Veterans Elementary School in Chula Vista for the 20th edition of the "Honor Our Veterans" Ceremony. Henry Martinez

Ted M. Sawyer, Jr. — U.S. Army Special Forces Ronnie Tuatagaloa

Casey Chaney, Navy corpsman veteran, is the best dad and husband, according to Valene! Valene Basua

The following veterans are featured in this photo: Juan Julio Sr, Juan Julio Jr., Juan Julio lll, Chris Julio, Dan Theile. Bernie Julio

U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division in Afghanistan, 2012: Spc. Vazquez Viveros (left), Cpt. Klein (center), Spc. Hewett (right). Pedro Vazquez.

Navy veteran George Bittle on the USS White Plains in Yokosuka, Japan — 1982. George Bittle

Frances and Reynaldo Charles of Escondido, who are Marine and Navy veterans respectively, pose for a family photo. Charles family

U.S. Army veteran Robert Vergara served in Vietnam. He passed away in 2023, and his family honors his service every Veterans Day. Marisa Vergara

Gunner's Mate Chief Petty Officer Robert Johnston served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Towards the end of his service, he was a plank owner on the USS Kidd, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Katrina. Kari Johnston

Earl John Clark, a U.S. Navy sailor who served during World War II. Susan James

Marine Corps Sgt. Charles M. Brooks served two tours in Vietnam. He was leading his platoon on a mission when he tripped a mine, severely wounding him. Hr later received an honorable discharge after returning home to San Diego. Brooks family

U.S. Air Force veteran Robert DeMink. Laura Uematsu

Viewer submitted Veterans Day photo. ABC 10News viewer

Viewer submitted Veterans Day photo. ABC 10News viewer

Matt Bradley, a former sailor, looking sharp in his official portrait. Madison Lunde

Navy veteran Marshall Bradley in his old portrait photo. He served on the USS Midway. Madison Lunde

Military veteran David Bolger. Bernie Julio

Luna's mother has served in the Army for 26 years. Most recently, she's supported the food banks to help those in need alongside her fellow soldiers. R Luna

U.S. Army veteran Jessica Jimenez served for six years, spending most of her time stationed in Alaska working in communications. Sally Flores

