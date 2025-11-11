GALLERY: Veterans Day photos from ABC 10News viewers
This Veterans Day, ABC 10News is saluting those who served, highlighting the military careers of people living in San Diego. Have a former sailor, Marine, coastie, airman or soldier in your life? Send your pictures and a brief note about their service story to pictures@10News.com to be featured throughout the week.
Ret. Lt. Cmdr. Rex A Schildhouse shared this story behind the photo: On April 4, 1985, NF700 / Konnichiwa 700, the USS Midway’s organic Grumman C-1A Trader, flew from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, to Kisarazu Air Field, across Tokyo Bay from Yokosuka Naval Station. I was the Aircraft Commander, Rex A Schildhouse, (Shy-Illed-House – right in the photo) Commander Steve Jones was the copilot on that flight. The name of our enlisted aircrewman is lost to history. While the weather was bad and few photos were taken, the flight marked the end of an era. Konnichiwa 700 was the last carrier based C-1A Trader in the United States Navy. As such, this was the last flight of a carrier based Trader as well as Konnichiwa 700’s last flight. There were still Traders operating from shore bases. Konnichiwa 700 is now, properly, displayed on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.Photo by: Rex A Schildhouse Three U.S. Naval Academy graduates pose for a photo on an October wedding day in 1958. Kenmore Reed McManes (left), Kenmore M. McManes (middle), Albert Spencer McManes (right). The patriarch in the middle was a rear admiral, with the USS Iowa as his flagship. He earned the Navy Cross during World War II.Photo by: Linda McManes Hornung 99-year-old Marcelo Caballero retired from the U.S. Navy in 1972. He served in Vietnam and later went on to become a reservist.Photo by: Diana Paruginog Ret. U.S. Navy Captain Nichol Schine (center) was honored during a ceremony at Veterans Elementary School in Chula Vista.Photo by: Henry A Martinez Lt. Cmdr. Henry Martinez (left) with Capt. Nichol Schine, both retired U.S. Navy, before visiting Veterans Elementary School in Chula Vista for the 20th edition of the "Honor Our Veterans" Ceremony.Photo by: Henry Martinez Ted M. Sawyer, Jr. — U.S. Army Special ForcesPhoto by: Ronnie Tuatagaloa Casey Chaney, Navy corpsman veteran, is the best dad and husband, according to Valene!Photo by: Valene Basua The following veterans are featured in this photo: Juan Julio Sr, Juan Julio Jr., Juan Julio lll, Chris Julio, Dan Theile.Photo by: Bernie Julio U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division in Afghanistan, 2012: Spc. Vazquez Viveros (left), Cpt. Klein (center), Spc. Hewett (right).Photo by: Pedro Vazquez. Navy veteran George Bittle on the USS White Plains in Yokosuka, Japan — 1982.Photo by: George Bittle Frances and Reynaldo Charles of Escondido, who are Marine and Navy veterans respectively, pose for a family photo.Photo by: Charles family U.S. Army veteran Robert Vergara served in Vietnam. He passed away in 2023, and his family honors his service every Veterans Day.Photo by: Marisa Vergara Gunner's Mate Chief Petty Officer Robert Johnston served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. Towards the end of his service, he was a plank owner on the USS Kidd, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Katrina.Photo by: Kari Johnston Earl John Clark, a U.S. Navy sailor who served during World War II.Photo by: Susan James Marine Corps Sgt. Charles M. Brooks served two tours in Vietnam. He was leading his platoon on a mission when he tripped a mine, severely wounding him. Hr later received an honorable discharge after returning home to San Diego.Photo by: Brooks family U.S. Air Force veteran Robert DeMink.Photo by: Laura Uematsu Viewer submitted Veterans Day photo.Photo by: ABC 10News viewer Viewer submitted Veterans Day photo.Photo by: ABC 10News viewer Matt Bradley, a former sailor, looking sharp in his official portrait.Photo by: Madison Lunde Navy veteran Marshall Bradley in his old portrait photo. He served on the USS Midway.Photo by: Madison Lunde Military veteran David Bolger.Photo by: Bernie Julio Luna's mother has served in the Army for 26 years. Most recently, she's supported the food banks to help those in need alongside her fellow soldiers.Photo by: R Luna U.S. Army veteran Jessica Jimenez served for six years, spending most of her time stationed in Alaska working in communications.Photo by: Sally Flores