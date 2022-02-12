Galentines Day: What is it and how to celebrate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – February has always been the month that celebrates romance, particularly on Feb. 14. But over the years, Galentines Day has become a hit among women wanting to celebrate their female friendships.

Where did Galentine's Day come from?

It would be a lot easier to tell you that this was a manufactured holiday made up by greeting card companies for those with deep-rooted hate for Valentine's Day. But it's actually not.

We actually have to thank actress Amy Poehler. No seriously.

The word Galentine's Day was first graced upon us in Feb. 2010 during an episode of the hit comedy, Parks and Recreation. In the episode, Poehler's character, Leslie Knope describes the holiday as:

"What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus, frittatas. —"Galentine's Day," Parks and Recreation, 2010

"After that 2010 debut, the word was mentioned in episodes that aired in 2012 and 2014, and by 2016 evidence of the word’s appeal was starting to show up in national and international publications, as people everywhere embraced the very idea of a holiday for celebrating friendships," according to Merriam Webster.

What day is it celebrated?

Galentine's Day is celebrated each year on Feb. 13 with this year landing on Sunday.

Despite it not being an official holiday, its gained popularity over the years.

According to National Today, out of all the 50 states, Galentine's Day is the most popular in Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and California.

Who can celebrate?

Galentine's Day is traditionally geared towards celebrating the women in a person's life (mothers, daughters, sisters, or friends). But over time it's evolved to include anyone you want to hang out with (friends and family) regardless of their gender.

How to celebrate?

Some people choose to get together and go out to brunch like in the episode of "Parks and Recreation." In contrast, others prefer to brunch at home and watch the episode or do something completely different.

In the end, the only rule is to spend the day celebrating your friends without your significant others.

