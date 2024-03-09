Furniture giveaway in National City for flood survivors

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - On Saturday, the new owner of a National City furniture shop will being emptying out his inventory to help flood survivors.

Step by step, Henish Pulickal, CEO of CalHomeCo, is taking stock for an unusual giveaway.

“Up here, dining chairs are in their original packaging,” said Pulickal, as he walked around the back of the store. “There’s a crib and some outdoor furniture.”

In January, the real estate developer purchased the 11,000-square-foot furniture shop in National City, with plans for a mixed-use project.

The seller left the inventory behind.

“It’s stacked floor to ceiling on two different levels, with a huge amount of furniture. Some of it is used. A lot of it is new,” said Pulickal.

Not long after the sale, as Pulickal saw the images from a historic flood, he made a decision.

“Seeing the suffering was heartbreaking,” said Pulickal. “I was at dinner with my wife and came up with an idea. Oh my God, we have all this furniture. We can donate it.”

On Saturday, helped by a bevy of volunteers, Pulickal will start giving away the furniture to flood victims who show up, first come first served.

In all, there are hundreds of pieces of furniture. Most of the furniture pieces, from tables and chairs to beds, are boxed and unassembled.

“The goal is to ease the financial burden and stress for those who lost everything, by getting some furniture that can refill their house,” said Pulickal.

“It will be nice to have some more furniture, honestly,” said Pulickal.

Alma Dolopo, whose family of four lost everything when floodwaters submerged their rented home in Southcrest, plans to be at the giveaway.

Most of the furniture they lost has yet to be replaced in their new rental.

She says getting some furniture means one less thing to worry about.

“It's one less thing, but at the same time, it's a big difference,” said Dolopo. “It gives me hope to keep going, to push forward.”

The CalHomeCo event, in collaboration with Lee Tendwell Properties, Zero Point Loans, and Barrio Station, will take place Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 205 E. 8th St in National City.

Recipients will be asked to show proof of residence.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the Dolopo family with flood-related expenses.