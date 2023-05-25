Fundraiser organized for Spring Valley Little Leaguer after freak injury

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Two months after a 14-year-old boy suffered a freak injury before a Little League game, a fundraiser was held to help with his medical expenses.

The incident took place in late March, as the Spring Valley Little League Juniors were preparing to play a game at a field in Encanto.

Julius Leary and his team were warming up to play the game. Julius was about 10 feet from home plate, as teammates were lined up to hit into a net.

“It was a fluke accident. It really was,” said his mother, Bobbielee Leary.

His mother says he was talking to teammate, when a teammate at the plate accidentally let the bat go, sending it flying, hitting Julius squarely in the mouth.

“I turn around, and the next thing I know, I'm stunned and on one knee… I see blood coming out of my mouth,” said Julius.

The bat had knocked out 10 teeth, gashed his mouth and caused two fractures above his lips.

At the hospital, he needed 38 stitches for his mouth.

Julius says his biggest fear involved his love for baseball.

“I was just freaked out or worried if I was ever going to play again,” said Julius.

Two months later, Julius is still recovering.

He has temporary teeth and can't receive implants until he's 18. He also needs surgery for the fractures, but he's already talking about playing baseball in the fall.

“I will play again. I’ll be nervous at first, but I'll get used to it,” said Julius.

On Thursday night, a raffle and fundraiser was held in his honor during a game on their home field.

His teammates wore shirts with his name and number. They will also present him with a jersey signed by three teams.

“It brings me to tears. It shows they love him. They thoroughly love him,” said Bobbielee Leary.

Most of Julius’ medical expenses won’t be covered by insurance.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with medical expenses.