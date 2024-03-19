Full train service from San Diego to Orange County resuming Monday, March 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Full passenger train services between San Diego and Orange counties are set to resume Monday, March 25, following an emergency construction project, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Trains had to stop running after January's historic storm caused a landslide where the tracks run along the ocean bluffs in San Clemente. Since then, crews have been working to build a 200-foot-long wall to stabilize the area at Mariposa Point so service could resume safely.

Trains started running two weeks ago, but only for an hour each during the morning and evening commutes. Metrolink and Pacific Surfliner transportation officials now say full service will return starting March 25.

OCTA says in its press release the rail partners will continue working with local, state and federal officials on short and long term solutions for protecting the rail.

You can find the latest updates on Metrolink's train schedules here, while this link has the updated schedules for the Pacific Surfliner.