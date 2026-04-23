Fugitive wanted in Louisiana murder case arrested in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The San Diego Fugitive Task Force Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2022 murder of a 3-year-old boy in Louisiana.

Jayden Jhamar Davis was staying at an apartment in the 1900 block of Stylus Street in Chula Vista, officials said. He was located and apprehended without incident Monday, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

On Saturday, the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force received an active arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department for Davis, who was wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Davis is accused of killing Devin Page Jr., who was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping beside his 1-year-old sister inside their home on April 12, 2022.

"The incident stemmed from a shootout in the street that left more than 30 bullet holes in the exterior of the residence, where the family had been attempting to relocate due to ongoing violence in the area," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

Davis was in custody pending extradition to Louisiana. His age was not immediately available.

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