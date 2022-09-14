Watch Now
Fugitive holes up in Lomita-area home, leads to SWAT standoff

Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 20:59:37-04

LOMITA, Calif. (KGTV) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it was on the scene of a SWAT standoff with a suspect in the Lomita area Tuesday afternoon.

Marshals were looking for suspect Arcadio Cruz, who was wanted for a federal bail jumping warrant, around 3 p.m. According to the San Diego Police Department, the suspect, who was believed to be armed, barricaded himself in a home on the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive.

Law enforcement sent in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators after the suspect ignored orders to give himself up, according to a City News Service report.

The San Diego Unified School District confirmed to ABC 10News that the nearby Freese Elementary School was put on lockdown from 3:15 to 3:35 p.m., which was shortly after school was let out for the day.

The standoff scene was still active as of 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News as our team of journalists work to gather the latest information.

