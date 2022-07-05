Frontwave Arena coming to Oceanside in 2023

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) – Oside Arena Management and Frontwave Credit Union announced the naming rights Tuesday for the new state-of-the-art community entertainment and sports arena coming to Oceanside in 2023.

The 170,000-square-foot arena will be named Frontwave Arena and is being built in the El Corazón sports complex area near Oceanside Blvd and Rancho del Oro Drive.

“We’re dreaming big with the creation of a state-of-the-art entertainment complex in Oceanside, and we’ve got a naming rights partner that dreams big as well,” said Oside Arena Management President Sean Bowers. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Frontwave Credit Union, an organization we have worked with closely in recent seasons with the San Diego Sockers. Together, we look to change the face of entertainment in San Diego’s North County.”

Frontwave Arena will hold 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 7,600 people for concerts and include a full-service restaurant, bars, concessions, a plaza area and 16 luxury suites.

“As the Official Credit Union of the San Diego Sockers, we’re thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to their new Oceanside home,” said Bill Birnie, President/CEO of Frontwave Credit Union. “Frontwave has been serving the Oceanside community for 70 years, and we’re proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit the entire North County region. The Frontwave Arena will not only serve as a community gathering space, but also as an important economic driver for the area.”

The arena will also have other future sports tenants to be announced, along with concerts, amateur sports (high school/college) and community events throughout the year.

Oside Management Group partnered with Sudberry Properties have selected Watkins Landmark Construction as their building partner. Icon Architectural Group designed the arena.

The 10-year partnership will begin with the arena’s expected opening in the late summer/fall of 2023.