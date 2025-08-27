Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FROM THE VAULT: Revisiting the USS Bennington explosion 120 years later

San Diego History Center
The aftermath of the USS Bennington boiler explosion on the San Diego Bay in 1905.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — July 21, 2025, marked the 120th anniversary of the USS Bennington explosion on the San Diego Bay.

The blast is considered one of the worst peacetime naval disasters in U.S. history. ABC 10News went into the vault to take a look at our story from 1993, which was 88 years after the tragedy.

WATCH: Reporter Jack White covered the story in 1993 for ABC 10News

FROM THE VAULT: Revisiting the USS Bennington explosion 120 years later

Along with the memorial at Fort Rosecrans, there is also the Bennington Memorial Oak Grove on the corner of Pershing Drive and 26th Street.

