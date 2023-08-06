Friends remember San Diego homeless woman attacked, killed ahead of arraignment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly three months after her death, a memorial continues being tended to in honor of Annette Pershal.

The 68-year-old woman was homeless and living on the 3300 block of Sandrock Road.

“We see this every day, and we’re like man it’s just a reminder like... Wow. You know, senseless violence for nothing, you know?” said Tony Espinoza, who knew Pershal and works at the barber shop nearby.

On May 8, police say Pershal was shot multiple times by a pellet gun, and she eventually died in the hospital on May 11.

Two suspect — 19-year-old Ryan Hopkins and 18-year-old William Innes — are currently in jail awaiting their arraignment on Monday. The pair is suspected of shooting Pershal with a pellet gun.

“It’s a very sad comment on humanity that these young boys could do that," said Kelly Greason.

Greason and her friend, Ellen Wagner, knew Pershal and brought fresh flowers to the memorial on Sunday.

“She had the prettiest green eyes, and she never bothered anybody," said Wagner.

Another employee at a smoke shop nearby said Pershal, affectionately known as "Granny Annie," was extremely kind.

Espinoza says "a lot of tears were shed" over Pershal's death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.