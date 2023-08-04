2 young men accused in fatal pellet gun shooting of homeless woman in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two young men were arrested in Serra Mesa on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old homeless woman with a pellet gun, police said Friday.

About 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Ryan Hopkins, 19, was arrested at a residence in the 9100 block of Rebecca Avenue by San Diego Police Department officers on suspicion of killing Annette Pershal, who was shot multiple times by a pellet gun on May 8 in the 3300 block of Sandrock Road, in a business district just north of Gramercy Drive in Serra Mesa. She died in a hospital on May 11, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

William Innes, 18, was arrested the same day as Hopkins at a residence in the 5200 block of Edge Park Way.

Both suspects were booked into the county jail, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

