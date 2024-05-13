Friends organize paddle out in memory of three surfers killed in Baja California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Surfing and lacrosse were normal beach activities for Callum Robinson, but on Saturday, his family and friends did those things together to feel his presence with them.

“It feels so surreal that someone so much larger than life could be out of our lives,” said Josh Nelson, Callum's friend.

Callum, his brother Jake, and their friend Carter Rhoad went missing while on a surfing trip in Baja California two weeks ago. Mexican authorities said their bodies were found in a well four miles from where they were camping.

Callum lived in Ocean Beach, and Carter lived in Point Loma.

“All of us looking for the latest news report," Nelson said. "It feels like everyday there’s more questions than answers.”

Nelson played lacrosse with Callum for the last two years. He organized a paddle out in Ocean Beach, in memory of his friend.

“When he came through the door you just felt a wave of energy," Nelson said. "He lifted everybody up around him.”

“It’s kind of shattering, even if you didn’t know them - it's shattering,” said Kara Welker, another friend of Callum's.

Many signed a notebook for Callum's family, sharing anecdotes of their experiences with him.

“You think about 'could I have cautioned them?' but I would’ve felt so safe with those guys," Welker said. "I never would’ve thought that to be a risky thing.”