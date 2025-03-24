Friends of slain Ramona CAL FIRE captain react to suspect's arrest

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — On Saturday, Mexican authorities arrested Yolanda Marodi, who is accused of killing her wife, CAL FIRE captain Rebecca Marodi, on

The San Diego Sheriff's Office reported that on February 17, 2025, Rebecca Marodi was found by her mother stabbed to death, and Yolanda Marodi was last seen physically assaulting her on surveillance cameras before crossing the border into Mexico on the same day.

Yolanda Marodi has been a fugitive ever since until the Baja California police force located her in a motel near the border.

Marodi has since been released to U.S. Marshals and is in custody at the U.S. port of entry. She is being processed and will be booked on murder charges.

On Sunday, close friends of Rebecca Marodi said they were excited to hear the news that Yolanda Marodi was caught. They also opened up about their friendship with Yolanda and Rebecca, saying that Yolanda was wearing a mask throughout their friendship.

"I have no idea who that person is," Aisha Mahler Salinas Davis said, one of Rebecca's closest friends.

Aisha and her wife, Ami Mahler Salinas Davis, said they used to double date all the time with the Marodis.

"Ami and Becky often went on motorcycle rides together and Yolanda and I would be back at the ranch gardening while they did, " Aisha said.

Aisha said it wasn't until the last six months that red flags started surfacing about Marodi's marriage.

"It felt controlling," Davis said. "Ami and Becky stopped going out together as much on rides. Yolanda and I would hang out, and all she would be doing was complaining about Becky. Then in our group chats, she would respond for Becky."

Ami Davis said the last month had felt like an eternity, then Saturday night, she and Aisha had their phones blowing up with text messages about Yolanda Marodi's arrest.

Ami said they didn't believe the news at first.

"We were like nobody's getting excited until we know it's real," Davis said.

Davis said once they confirmed the arrest was real, they got excited.

"It feels like this is the beginning now to get Becky the justice that she deserves," Aisha said.

"I don't know that closure will ever happen and obviously it's like sad it's not gonna bring Becky back, but it was definitely like, 'Yes, they got her!'", Ami said.

Ami said Rebecca Marodi's funeral service is about to happen any day now, but they are not disclosing where or when the service is. All she can say is that the news of Yolanda's arrest came at the perfect time.

Andrea Winter, a spokesperson for Lorena Marodi and her family shared the following statement regarding Yolanda's arrest:

“We have been informed that Yolanda Marodi has been brought into custody. While this development brings a measure of relief, it cannot undo the profound loss we continue to experience every day.

We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the US and Mexican law enforcement agencies for their dedication and persistence. Their commitment to seeking justice for Becky has been unwavering, and we are grateful for their support during this painful chapter of our lives.

We have faith in the justice system and trust that the legal process will now take its appropriate course.

Becky's memory will forever remain in our hearts, and we find comfort in knowing that she is remembered not for how she left us, but for the extraordinary person she was. We thank our community and all those who have stood by us with their kindness, prayers, and support.”