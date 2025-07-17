Friends mourn researcher piloting plane that disappeared off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Several days after a small plane disappeared hundreds of miles off the San Diego coastline, friends and colleagues are paying tribute to the researcher who was piloting the aircraft.

"I would call him my best friend. I'm numb, completely numb," said David Gvalia, a friend and former colleague of pilot Tsotne Javakhishvili.

The single-engine Cessna TTX took off from Ramona on Sunday afternoon. After being cleared to approach Montgomery-Gibbs Airport, the pilot stopped responding to the tower.

The aircraft traveled southwest of San Diego for approximately 500 miles before it disappeared from radar. Search crews reportedly combed the area for some 24 hours before the search was called off.

"It's devastating. I still can't believe it," Gvalia said.

Aviation experts believe the plane was likely on autopilot after the pilot became incapacitated. It’s believed the pilot was the only one on board.

Scripps Research CEO Peter Schultz, who owns the plane, confirmed the pilot was a friend and experienced aviator.

In a Facebook post, a university in the country of Georgia, the University of Georgia, confirmed the pilot was 67-year-old Javakhishvili, Director of the Institute of Synthetic Biology. He had lived and worked in the San Diego area since the 1990s. Javakhishvili previously worked at the Scripps Research Institute and collaborated with Schultz on genetic research projects.

"Everybody loved him. Everybody respected him. He was larger than life, extremely smart and extremely kind," Gvalia said.

Friends say Javakhishvili often spoke about his love of the ocean and flying, which was his passion. Photos show a smiling Javakhishvili sharing that passion, flying with his friends. He was always willing to take friends out on flights.

"His exit from his life is poetic for numerous reasons because, as hard as it is for me to accept it, he died doing the thing he loved doing," Gvalia said.

