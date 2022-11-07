Friends and family host baseball event honoring East Lake's Micah Pietila-Wiggs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A baseball event honoring East Lake's Micah Pietila-Wiggs was held on Sunday.

Micah was tragically killed in a car crash in Jan. 2022. He was a beloved local baseball player at Eastlake High School and a star player of a 2013 Little League Team.

He went on to play baseball and football at the University of New Mexico. He was only 21 at the time of the crash.

His family and friends have started the "Live Like Micah Foundation" in his honor and held their first annual "Longball and Homerun Derby" event on Sunday, Nov. 6. All proceeds will go towards supporting standout high school seniors with scholarships to help them achieve their own dreams.

The turnout for the event proved how loved Micah was, as well as his impact in the community. Friends and fellow baseball teammates from different chapters of Micah's life gathered at East Lake High School for the derby.

10News spoke to Micah's father, and he says the baseball community really is like a family. Many of these players have known each other since Little League.

“Just a reminder to keep your friends close, your family close, the community close… and don’t take anything for granted," Steve Wiggs says. "You never know when it’s going to be the last time you say I love you or see someone for their last time”

Many of the players at the event used the hashtag #LLM, standing for Live Like Micah, on social media as a nod to his character.

You can learn more about Micah's story and make a donation in his honor by following this link.

