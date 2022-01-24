Eastlake community mourns loss of star athlete killed in car crash

EASTLAKE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Eastlake community in Chula Vista is mourning the death of a beloved athlete and former Titan, Micah Pietila-Wiggs.

Family and a former coach confirmed he passed away in a car accident. Pietila-Wiggs played both football and baseball at Eastlake High School.

From a young age, Pietila-Wiggs was an all-around athlete. He was part of the Eastlake Little League team that earned their way to the 2013 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

He was smaller than most of his teammates at the time but stood out due to his long blond hair and peppy personality.

In 2017, 10News Sports Anchor Steve Smith caught up with Pietila-Wiggs in which he recalled what the historic moment meant to him.

"Williamsport was amazing," said Pietila-Wiggs.

"It was a summer I'll never forget. It was just amazing. We got a bunch of free stuff. We were on TV. It was something I'll never forget."

Pietila-Wiggs was also a standout on the football field with his ability to play multiple positions.

He graduated from Eastlake High School in 2018 and went on to play baseball for the University of New Mexico Lobos from 2018 to 2019.

He most recently played outfield for the Santa Ana College Dons.