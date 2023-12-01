Friends and family hold vigil for a skateboarder hit and killed by a car in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There were hugs and tears as family and community members mourned the death of a 16-year-old skateboarder last night.

Over 100 friends and family gathered at the Linda Vista Skate Park to honor Cameron Vaughan, who died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Most of the candles were snuffed out from last night's rain, except for one, which brightly burned next to the skateboard deck with Vaughan's name on it.

"There's no doubt- I mean, I know my son was loved, but I didn't know he was loved this much. So I just want to thank you all for coming and just being part of his life," Vaughan's father said.

He said the family decided to take out Vaughan's breathing tube to allow him to pass.

San Diego Police Department said that Vaughan was hit by a car when he rode against a red light in the 6900 block of Osler Street on the south side of Genesee Avenue.

The driver who hit Vaughan stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. There is no information on if any charges will be filed.

There is a GoFundMe campaign for the family to help cover funeral expenses.

