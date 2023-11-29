San Diego Police: Skateboarder runs red light, hit by vehicle in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year-old skateboarder received a significant skull fracture and brain bleed when he rode against a red light and was hit by a vehicle in Linda Vista, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The crash happened at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday when the skateboarder was riding eastbound in the 6900 block of Osler Street on the south side of the Genesee Avenue intersection against a red light, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A 45-year-old man driving a Chrysler Pacifica southbound at 2750 Genesee Ave. had a green light and struck the skateboarder as he crossed Genesee Avenue, the officer said. The Chrysler struck the skateboarder with the left front corner, projecting the teen to the left and into a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old man who was stopped at the red turn arrow in a northbound turn lane.

The skateboarder came to rest south of the Nissan in the northbound lane.

The teen was not expected to survive, according to Buttle. The two others involved in the collision were not injured.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

