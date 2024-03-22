Friday marks two months since January 22 flooding in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two months have passed since a winter storm brought devastating floods across many parts of San Diego County. Among the hardest-hit areas is Mountain View, where Jonathan Meza said he is one of the lucky ones.

Surveillance footage captured the flood racing past Meza's home, with cars nearly submerged and trash cans floating down the street.

"It's sad," said Meza. "A lot of people save up a lot of money, just for everything to wash away."

But aside from some car damage and a few broken appliances, He saod his family has mostly been able to go back to normal.

From time to time Meza said he looked a street away to Chollas Creek, wondering if some of the damage to the neighborhood could have been avoided.

"Due to negligence of the city cleaning the drain, unfortunately we got affected," said Meza. "A lot of people got affected."

Meza's family members have made reports on the City of San Diego's "Get it Done" app as far back as two years ago, saying vegetation in storm drains may pose a risk of flooding.

With forecasts predicting more rainfall over the upcoming weekend, Meza said it's tough to feel safe.

"Honestly it's been a disaster," said Meza. "A lot of cars coming in and out, a lot of dump trucks hauling all the dirt that passed through the canal. A lot of movement."

Just a mile and a half away in parts of the Southcrest neighborhood, it's easier to find workers clearing out homes than people living in them.

It's a story becoming more common, as some families said they need to create a new normal somewhere else.