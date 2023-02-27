Friar fans react to Manny Machado contract extension reports

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract, according to reports by the Associated Press and ESPN.

On Sunday, ABC 10News spoke with fans reacting to the news, and many said they're excited for the Friars' upcoming season.

“Manny Machado extending his contract… He’s the life of San Diego. He brought the team back to life,” said Erica Loss.

Some fans were breathing a sigh of relief—knowing Manny will be sticking around after all.

“The beginning of the season he was saying he was going to opt out of the contract, and I was a little bit worried… You know San Diego was on a really good track but hearing this news is awesome,” said Conner Pelfrey.

Fans say it’s Manny’s performance both on and off the field that have made him a standout.

“It’s great because he’s a good leader in the clubhouse, and that’s what we need right now with all the new people coming to the team,” said Scott Breda.

“He changed the team a lot when he got here. We’re excited to have him for another decade plus, and it’s going to be exciting to have him and Tatis and Xander for a long while,” said Acali Castillo.

Fans are gearing up for another great season while reflecting on the magic of last season: advancing to the National League Championship Series after beating the Dodgers in the NLDS.

“It was like a dream because they were whooping on us all season long and we had to endure their fans here,” said Ren Vermulen.

The Friar faithful say they’re hopeful the team will take it all the way to the World Series.

“Hopefully we’ll get a ring… Make it to the show. All the way! San Diego needs it—you know I’ve been waiting for this… I think the whole city has been waiting for this moment right here to really just get us to the next level,” said Oscar Morado.

