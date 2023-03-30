Free graffiti removal program in effect for SD County's unincorporated areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A new program providing free graffiti removal for property owners in San Diego County's unincorporated areas is now in effect, county officials said Thursday.

Following approval by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in January, the new program replaces a previous policy that required property owners to pay for graffiti removal costs. County officials said the initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burdens of removal costs, with nearly 90% of graffiti cases reported in underserved areas.

County officials said the new initiative's first free graffiti abatement happened last week in Spring Valley.

There are several options to report a graffiti issue in unincorporated county areas:

-- Download the Tell Us Now App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store;

-- Call the 24/7 hotline at 858-694-2705;

-- Email CodeCompliance@sdcounty.ca.gov;

-- Report the issue in person at the County Operations Center, 5510 Overland Ave., Ste 300