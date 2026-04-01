Free Easter weekend events planned at parks across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families looking for something to do this Easter weekend can attend a number of free events at parks across San Diego County.

The City of San Diego is partnering with the San Diego Parks Foundation to organize the free events. Attendees do not need to register or sign up in advance.

To find event details, people can log onto the City of San Diego website, navigate to the Parks and Recreation section, and look for the calendar.

Each event will feature different activities.

"So, uh, the parents can relax, their, their kids can enjoy inflatables, jumpies. There's different sports activities going on. There's arts and crafts going on," said Leona Sublett with San Diego Parks Foundation.

"We also have, um, food that we distribute at the events as well, so people can come and eat, they can enjoy entertainment, and of course, we have the egg hunts as well, um, that are part of the event. So, it's just a little something for families to enjoy. It's no cost. That's really the premise behind our mission is to support and make these free events activate our parks," a representative said.

Attendees do not have to be a resident of a specific community to attend the events, but they just need to get there before the events end.

"And they don't necessarily have to be from that community either, because it's for all San Diegans. So we have many San Diegans that go to the different parks to experience what the different parks and communities have to offer," said Sublett.

Attendees might want to bring a chair or a blanket to have somewhere to sit, as the events do get packed.

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