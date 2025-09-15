Free business resources at University of San Diego helping entrepreneurs launch companies

SAN DIEGO — Starting a business can be stressful and costly, but on the campus of the University of San Diego, there are free resources and help available for students and the public.

As a student at USD, Dominyck Bullard wanted to start his own business but wasn’t sure how to make it happen.

“I think when you’re a young entrepreneur, you tend to overcomplicate a lot of things ... there’s a lot of things you want to do and try ....” he said.

Bullard found the Brink Small Business Development Center, located on the USD campus. It is one of 10 centers in San Diego and Imperial counties.

“There’s just nothing like it. I don’t know if there’s another opportunity out there today that doesn’t cost anything to create something that has no limit to it,” Bullard said.

After meetings and attending workshops, Bullard launched Athletiverse, a digital marketing agency.

“We started working with different teams around San Diego, just helping them make content for social media ...” he said.

The Brink has been credited with helping create more than 1,500 businesses at the USD location alone. Interim Director Stephen Flynn said the center offers free services to all students and community members, including one-on-one consulting, networking opportunities, and access to legal and funding resources -- services that could otherwise cost thousands of dollars.

“Getting even a one hour free session with someone who can kind of tell you where you might want to make changes with your business idea or how to get started. it’s going to save you a lot real early. you save a lot of your time and money early on so you can get started in a good direction,” Flynn said.

For Bullard, that guidance has helped his company grow to work with sports teams and companies nationwide and around the world.

“People want to see you win here, which is amazing,” he said.

For more information on Brink Small Business Development Center, visit https://www.sandiego.edu/sbdc/.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.