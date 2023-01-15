Four people escape safely after plane crash at Montgomery Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Four individuals on the plane were able exit safely on their own. #montgomerycrash pic.twitter.com/Qx1lgSqC9z — SDFD (@SDFD) January 15, 2023

Fire crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat plane received minor damage to the landing gear, the SDFRD said.

No further information was immediately available.

