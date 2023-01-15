Watch Now
Four people escape safely after plane crash at Montgomery Field

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 14:26:10-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat plane received minor damage to the landing gear, the SDFRD said.

No further information was immediately available.

