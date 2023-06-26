Four new miles of HOV lanes on I-5 to be completed Monday

Watch Now
Caltrans closes lanes of SR-67 near Ramona for construction
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 20:13:04-04

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Caltrans officials announced Sunday that the construction of four remaining new miles of carpool lanes on northbound Interstate 5 between Carlsbad and Oceanside will be completed Monday.

The new lanes, between Palomar Airport Road and State Route 78, will connect to the existing nine miles of HOV lanes on I-5 between Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Palomar Airport Road, the agency said.

The new southbound HOV lanes have been open since June 14.

Other ongoing projects in Carlsbad include a new sound wall near Tamarack Avenue and pedestrian improvements at the I-5 intersections near Chestnut Avenue and Palomar Airport Road. Construction on those project is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025, according to officials.

