Four displaced after car crash into Mission Hills home

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 20, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Four residents have been displaced following a vehicle-involved structure fire that broke out in a residential neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday.

Units were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later to 1918 Fort Stockton Drive, where a vehicle drove into a 2-story home.

A total of 19 personnel were assigned to the fire, including one truck, two engines and one medic, fire officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

Fire authorities say Red Cross responded for assistance with residents displaced.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

