Four boaters in distress rescued in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Four people were rescued Sunday from a recreational boat that was swept into the surfline just outside the harbor mouth at Harbor Beach in Oceanside.

Lifeguards quickly reached the vessel and successfully rescued all four onboard, bringing them safely to shore, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Brandt said.

All four boaters were evaluated on the scene by Oceanside Fire Department personnel and released. No additional injuries were reported.

Following the rescue, Oceanside's Marine Safety Unit secured the vessel and towed it out of the surfline to prevent further hazard and damage, Brandt said.

Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents were expected along San Diego County beaches through Tuesday, he said. The fire department reminded beachgoers and boaters to exercise caution, check conditions before entering the water, and wear lifejackets when in the ocean.