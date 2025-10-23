Founder/owner of popular Mary's Donuts in Santee dies at 94

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – Mary Hennessy, the founder and owner of the popular Mary’s Donuts in San Diego’s East County, passed away earlier this week at the age of 94.

Family members posted the following statement on the Mary’s Donuts Facebook page on Oct. 20:

“With great sadness, we share the passing of Mary Hennessy, beloved founder and owner of Mary’s Donuts.

For forty years, Mary poured her heart into this shop and the community it serves. Her kindness, laughter, and dedication made Mary’s Donuts more than just a place to get donuts — it became a part of people’s daily lives.

As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we are reminded of everything Mary built and the joy she brought to so many.

With great confidence, Mary passed ownership of the shop to her granddaughter Kelly who is enthusiastically committed to stepping capably into her mentor's footsteps.

We will continue to carry forward Mary’s spirit of warmth, hard work, and community — the values that have always defined Mary’s Donuts.

The shop will remain open 24/7 as we honor her memory and continue serving the community she loved so dearly.

Thank you for your support, compassion, and for being part of the Mary’s Donuts family.”

For the last 40 years, Mary ran the iconic 24/7 shop at 8959 Carlton Hills Boulevard.

Ironically, family members said Mary was a health fanatic who did not eat many donuts, but she was devoted to her store and the community.

Mary’s granddaughter, Kelly Hennessy, will now run the shop and says she will continue her grandmother’s legacy.

ABC 10News learned a public celebration of life event will be held for Mary next month.