Foster care agencies facing shortages of families to care for children in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to agencies like Angel Foster Family Network, foster care agencies are having trouble finding enough families to care for all the kids in need and have to turn away the majority of their cases. But some families are stepping up to help.

Tony and Sara have three kids right now. For this foster family, that's actually a pretty quiet house.

"Between kids who have been placed with us and respite care, we have had more than 40 kids in our home," said Sara.

The couple adopted two of them, but the goal is to reunite the other children they foster with their birth parents. Many of those parents are just teenagers.

Tony said that a lot of the parents themselves went through the foster care system and are learning how to reset and break the cycle that they have been involved in.

"We've worked really hard, even from the very first time we've talked to the parents to tell them their kids are safe. They're taken care of," Sara said. "This is a time for them to work on whatever it is they need to work on. And we'll be their cheerleaders along the way."

It never gets easier to say goodbye to the kids who go.

"We’ve gotten a really amazing opportunity to stay in contact with a lot of our kids," said Sara. "And we're so proud of our families on the day we get to go take them. We usually leave there crying, because our relationship with them is changing."

They always stay in touch, so the family grows every time a child is brought into their home.

The Angel Foster Family Network is always searching for families willing to take in foster children ages zero to five, especially along with their siblings. If you want more information, check out their website.

