Formerly homeless veteran and landlord speak on program helping those on the street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Esteban Lopez sat at a nice big desk in his Chula Vista home while drawing.

This is where Lopez can draw, watch TV and relax. But his Chula Vista home was not always where Lopez, a formerly homeless veteran, called home.

“I had hit rock bottom," Lopez said. "Living in my car, staring at the window, and then just watching the rain. It was cold; my legs were cramping, sleeping in the driver’s side, not knowing if I was going to get mugged. And I’m not the only one that does that."

That was how life was for the U.S. Army veteran about two years ago. Bruce Ong is a landlord and a longtime friend of Lopez. They have known each other for 30 years.

“I know how he is, you know. I have to read between the lines that you know okay; he doesn’t really ask for help, but you can tell he needs help,” Bruce Ong said.

Bruce Ong said the two used to be neighbors. He said Lopez and his wife picked him up when he was declining. Bruce Ong and his wife Arcelia Ong told ABC 10News they wanted to help this longtime friend get back on track.

“It was difficult, it was hard because I know how much Bruce cares about him. And we wanted to do something for him,” Arcelia Ong said.

San Diego County told ABC 10News that Lopez received a VASH voucher, which homeless veterans can get for rental assistance through the VA.

The County said it partners with the VA on the federal program to connect vets with vouchers to housing in San Diego.

The Ongs, who say they worked with the County and the VA, provided the space for him to rent as landlords. Arcelia Ong said the process was easy. She said she received a package and had to sign and fill out some forms, including square footage, account numbers and what was included in the rent.

The County hopes that the initiative, Leave No Veteran Homeless will raise awareness of the program and encourage more landlords like the Ongs to open their doors to homeless vets.

“Our call to action, our request is really for landlords just to reach out, let us know what your questions are. Let’s work together to address those because we really need as many landlords as possible,” Barbara Jimenez of the County of San Diego said.

These longtime friends hope their journey inspires others to rent to homeless vets.

“Ask another landlord who is in this kind of program. It’s great that we can help a human being; help a vet as well,” Bruce Ong said.

