Formerly homeless single mom finds housing through state grant funding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It hasn’t always been playing with toys, blowing bubbles or laughter and joy for Shaneece Williams and her two-year-old daughter.

“It was difficult, you know, being a first-time mom; single mom, just getting used to that. And, you know, just with the environment. I was working two jobs and trying to find childcare at the same time and housing every day,” Williams said.

Two years ago, after her daughter was born, Williams became homeless, staying the bulk of her time at Park De La Cruz in City Heights.

“Sometimes, depending on if I could afford to pay for a room or if I had to literally be outside, I don’t want my daughter in that situation some family, Williams said. “So it would be okay for her to just be there.”

Williams and her daughter are now in their new home in City Heights. It’s thanks to a $3.2 million state grant awarded to the City of San Diego. In partnership with Caltrans and non-profits like PATH; the grant helps to get those in encampments near I-15 into housing through outreach.

“This is our third cycle. (It) Allows us the flexibility to put a dedicated and intentional outreach approach to engage individuals who are living unsheltered within a specific encampment,” Ketra Carte from the City of San Diego’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department said. “And identify, really, what that person needs so we can end their episode of homelessness.”

The grant funding is being used to help Williams and others with housing, shelter, medical care, and other needs. But Carter told 10News this funding is different because it’s not a cookie-cutter approach.

“Many of our grants and funding sources are very specific; their eligibility criteria is specific,” Carter said. “This allows us to take that approach that individualizes the person themselves and not just a project.”

Williams’ case manager from PATH, Jordan Searls, works with her to go from the park to her own place and off the streets.

“I remember getting the email that says she was matched to the Rapid Rehousing Program. And [I] gave her a call up on the phone, and just, you know, we’re ear-to-ear smiles, excited, giddy,” Searls said.

“I want people to know that to also see it’s possible. I’m still here. I’m still where I was at but in a better situation,” Williams said.

The City said it's currently working on housing and cleanup efforts in the Teralta Park area and will then move on to the Ward Canyon area.

Similar grant funding has been used to help the homeless in East Village, and efforts along the San Diego River are getting started.

